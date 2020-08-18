Belarusian Opposition Figures Deny Lukashenko Offered Them Vote Recount

(@FahadShabbir)

Politicians who ran in the Belarusian presidential election, which has sparked mass protests, told Sputnik on Tuesday that the country's authorities had not offered to recount the ballots cast

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Politicians who ran in the Belarusian presidential election, which has sparked mass protests, told Sputnik on Tuesday that the country's authorities had not offered to recount the ballots cast.

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he had offered to the opposition that the votes be recounted, but the politicians demanded a new election instead. Opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova told Sputnik later the same day that she had not heard about such an offer. On Tuesday, the rest of the candidates also refuted Lukashenko's statement.

"No," Anna Kanopatskaya, one of the presidential contenders, told Sputnik when asked if she was approached by the Belarusian authorities with a proposal to recount the votes.

The candidate added that the only way out of the current situation in the country was to hold new elections.

Kanopatskaya also recalled that the Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC) had refused to accept her complaint about the election results, and said she planned to appeal this decision to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, according to Belarusian politician Sergey Cherechen, who also ran in the election, offering a vote recount was not in Lukashenko's fashion.

"I can say for sure that no one has contacted us," Cherechen told Sputnik.

The politician added that he and his supporters had addressed a number of state institutions to engage in dialogue with the authorities, however, to no result.

Opposition politician Andrey Dmitriev, in turn, said that the demand for the recount of votes came from the opposition and not Lukashenko himself.

"The reality is that when we were filing a complaint with the CEC, which was reviewed last Friday, we proposed the recount. The CEC refused to accept it, having recognized the election results, according to which Lukashenko allegedly received 80 percent of the vote," Dmitriev told Sputnik.

Protests in Belarus are on their ninth day now. People took to the streets in Minsk and other cities after the government claimed that Lukashenko won the presidential election with over 80 percent of the vote, while the key opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won less than 10 percent.