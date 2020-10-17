Several dozen opposition supporters are holding a traditional women's march in Minsk on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Several dozen opposition supporters are holding a traditional women's march in Minsk on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A small group of participants first gathered near a shopping mall in the Belarusian capital and then started marching down the Independence Avenue.

Initially, they marched without slogans and symbols, but later unfurled opposition white-red-white flags. Participants of the unsanctioned procession are also carrying flowers, white-and-red umbrellas and banners.

As they move, other people join the column, not just women. From time to time, the marching crowd shouts to passers-by: "Join us!"

No law enforcement officers are seen on the scene, but traffic police vehicles are cruising along the avenue.

Nationwide protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the August 9 election in which President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term. The opposition refuses to recognize his victory and continues holding rallies, with the largest ones taking place on weekends.