Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Calls For Immediate Release Of Kolesnikova

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 12:35 PM

Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Calls for Immediate Release of Kolesnikova

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on Tuesday for an immediate release of Maria Kolesnikova, a high-ranking member of the opposition coordination council, and also expressed the belief that the detention was a proof of the government's weakness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on Tuesday for an immediate release of Maria Kolesnikova, a high-ranking member of the opposition coordination council, and also expressed the belief that the detention was a proof of the government's weakness.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian State Border Committee said coordination council presidium member Kolesnikova was detained at the border with Ukraine, while two of her allies from the council managed to cross into the neighboring country.

"Maria Kolesnikova should be released immediately, as well as all the previously detained members of the coordination council and the political prisoners. The coordination council should serve as a platform for negotiations. There is no other decision, and [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko should understand this. One cannot hold the people hostage. Kidnapping people in plain sight, Lukashenko shows his weakness and inadequacy," Tikhanovskaya said, as quoted by her press service.

More Stories From World

