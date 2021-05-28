UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya To Meet Estonian President In Tallinn On May 31

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya to Meet Estonian President in Tallinn on May 31

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will arrive in Estonia for a scheduled meeting with President Kersti Kaljulaid on May 31, the president's press office said on Friday.

"Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will begin her visit to Kadriorg on Monday morning, where she will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid, followed by a joint press conference," the statement said.

The Belarusian politician will meet with a series of top officials including Juri Ratas, the parliament's speaker, Eva-Maria Liimets, the foreign minister, Marko Mihkelson, the parliament's foreign affairs committee chairman, and lawmaker Urmas Reinsalu.

Tikhanovskaya will also watch the play "Error 403," dedicated to the August events in Belarus, in the Vaba Lava theater.

After Alexander Lukashenko won the Belarusian presidential election in August 2020 for the sixth time, the country witnessed massive protests by the opposition contesting the official results of the election. The opposition claims electoral fraud, saying that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. It called for a rerun of the elections while appealing for broadening international sanctions against Minsk.

