Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya to Address EU Parliament on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The opposition leader of Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, will formally address the European Parliament during a plenary session debate on the situation in Belarus, the Parliament's press service announced on Monday.

"One of the highlights of this week of this plenary session will be a formal address by the Belorussian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at noon on Wednesday," European Parliament Spokesman and Director General for Communication, Jaume Duch Guillot said during the press briefing on this week's parliament discussion topics.

During session, the parliament will discuss the humanitarian and security consequences of, and the latest developments in, the migration crisis.

The countries on the EU's eastern borders accuse Belarus of orchestrating the influx of migrants as a retaliation for EU sanctions over alleged human rights violations in the country. As a result, Brussels imposed a new set of sanctions on Minsk on November 15. Belarus says it is no longer able to contain migration owing to sanctions.