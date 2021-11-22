UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya To Address EU Parliament On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 11:22 PM

Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya to Address EU Parliament on Wednesday

The opposition leader of Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, will formally address the European Parliament during a plenary session debate on the situation in Belarus, the Parliament's press service announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The opposition leader of Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, will formally address the European Parliament during a plenary session debate on the situation in Belarus, the Parliament's press service announced on Monday.

"One of the highlights of this week of this plenary session will be a formal address by the Belorussian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at noon on Wednesday," European Parliament Spokesman and Director General for Communication, Jaume Duch Guillot said during the press briefing on this week's parliament discussion topics.

During session, the parliament will discuss the humanitarian and security consequences of, and the latest developments in, the migration crisis.

The countries on the EU's eastern borders accuse Belarus of orchestrating the influx of migrants as a retaliation for EU sanctions over alleged human rights violations in the country. As a result, Brussels imposed a new set of sanctions on Minsk on November 15. Belarus says it is no longer able to contain migration owing to sanctions.

Related Topics

Parliament Minsk Brussels Belarus November Opposition

Recent Stories

Collaboration, leadership, resilience key to addre ..

Collaboration, leadership, resilience key to addressing needs of post-pandemic w ..

9 minutes ago
 IAEA Chief Arrives in Tehran to Hold Talks With Ir ..

IAEA Chief Arrives in Tehran to Hold Talks With Iranian Officials - Reports

2 minutes ago
 WHO to Supply Medical Aid for Migrants in Belarus ..

WHO to Supply Medical Aid for Migrants in Belarus - Health Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Top EU, Tajik Diplomats Discuss Security on Afghan ..

Top EU, Tajik Diplomats Discuss Security on Afghan Borders

2 minutes ago
 Persons Who Got Booster Dose of Nasal COVID Vaccin ..

Persons Who Got Booster Dose of Nasal COVID Vaccine Do Not Carry Virus - Gamaley ..

2 minutes ago
 Abhinandan gets fake gallantry award in India for ..

Abhinandan gets fake gallantry award in India for a 'fantastic tea' in Pakistan

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.