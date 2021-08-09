UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Opposition Leader Vows To Fight On

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:05 PM

Belarusian opposition leader vows to fight on

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday vowed to fight on, speaking at a rally one year after a disputed election in which she ran against strongman Alexander Lukashenko

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday vowed to fight on, speaking at a rally one year after a disputed election in which she ran against strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

"We cast our votes for freedom" on August 9 last year, she told the rally of around 200 people in central Vilnius which was also attended by Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

"Over the past year we have learnt the lesson that if we stop, our children's generation will pay even more dearly to obtain this freedom.

"We will not stop. We will fight on so that thousands of people can return home from prison.

We will fight on to free ourselves from the fear that has gripped our country," she said.

Tikhanovskaya decided to run in last year's election after the candidacy of her blogger husband was blocked and he was arrested.

She ran a popular campaign and claimed victory in the election but fled to Lithuania in the days after, fearing for her safety after a violent crackdown by the authorities against mass protests.

Since then she has rallied Western support and recently met US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vilnius Lithuania August From Opposition

Recent Stories

Kolkata, Tehran, Moscow Top Rating of Cities With ..

Kolkata, Tehran, Moscow Top Rating of Cities With Highest Air Temperature Increa ..

29 seconds ago
 Regional states urge dialogue to ease South Sudan ..

Regional states urge dialogue to ease South Sudan tensions

31 seconds ago
 One Dead, One Missing, 28 Injured From Typhoon Lup ..

One Dead, One Missing, 28 Injured From Typhoon Lupit in Japan - Reports

32 seconds ago
 Taliban Not in Kabul Yet, Undecided Whether to Tak ..

Taliban Not in Kabul Yet, Undecided Whether to Take on Afghan Capital - Spokesma ..

34 seconds ago
 MotoGP riders criticise safety at Red Bull Ring

MotoGP riders criticise safety at Red Bull Ring

5 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal observed in China condemning India ..

Youm-e-Istehsal observed in China condemning India's Aug 5 illegal action in IIO ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.