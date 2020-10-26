The Belarusian opposition gathered in the square center of Minsk on Monday and began marching on the city's central street the avenue of Independence, witnesses tell Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Belarusian opposition gathered in the square center of Minsk on Monday and began marching on the city's central street the avenue of Independence, witnesses tell Sputnik.

At first, there were mostly senior citizens at the square, but they were then joined by a group of students.

The police have not tried to prevent the protesters from marching.

Protests began in August, after the Belarusian opposition contested the results of the presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent Alexander Lukashenko secured 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition believes that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya had won. Tikhanovskaya announced a 'people's ultimatum' for the authorities, stressing that all of the country's companies would go on strike if the opposition's demands were nit met by October 25.