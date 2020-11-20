UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Opposition Member Dylevsky Says Coordination Council Working As Usual

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Belarusian Opposition Member Dylevsky Says Coordination Council Working as Usual

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Belarusian opposition member Sergey Dylevsky told Sputnik he was unaware of any new coordination council being set up, but the old one was working as usual.

Earlier in the day, German Spiegel newspaper published an interview with writer Svetlana Alexievich, who said that the opposition had set up a new council, but the Names of its members were kept in secret to protect them.

"I do not know anything about that. The coordination council is working as usual," Dylevsky said, adding that this was "the first time" he was hearing anything about a new council.

More Stories From World

