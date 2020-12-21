UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Opposition Member Predicts New Protests Starting Late February

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:40 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Franak Viacorka, an adviser to Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, suggested on Monday that Belarus would see another wave of protests starting late February over the deteriorating economic situation.

In an interview with Russian broadcaster Dozhd (also known as tv Rain), the adviser said that by February or March, under economic pressure as well as efforts by Europe and the United States to cut off Minsk from all financing channels, the country's political system will start going off the rails and people will be gathering at the streets.

"That is why, undoubtedly, a new wave of protests will begin starting late February and there will be more turncoats from the side of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko," Viacorka said.

Belarus entered a period of prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country. Several Western countries, including the United States and the European Union, have slapped sanctions on Belarusian officials deemed responsible for alleged electoral fraud and protest suppression.

Last week, the European Union expanded its sanctions list with 29 persons and 7 entities from Belarus, adding that it will implement further sanctions until the situation in the country is changed.

