Belarusian Opposition Politician Dmitriev in Talks With EU, US Diplomats

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician Andrey Dmitriev, who ran for presidency, said on Tuesday that he had held talks with US and EU diplomats, and also pointed to the need confirm commitment to Belarus' independence.

"Yesterday, I held a meeting with US charge d'affaires ad interim in Belarus, and today I met with the head of the EU mission. Tomorrow, EU leaders will hold talks on Belarus," Dmitriev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The politician also expressed the belief it was "necessary to issue a declaration on commitment to and support for Belarus independence."