Belarusian Opposition Politician Kolesnikova Detained at Border With Ukraine - State Media

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Belarusian opposition coordination council's presidium, was detained at the border on Tuesday, while Belarus and Ukraine continue searches for two more representatives of the council, the Belarusian state-run tv news Agency reported.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian State Border Committee confirmed to Sputnik that Kolesnikova, and Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov from the coordination council, had passed border control at the border with Ukraine.

According to the TV News Agency, Rodnenkov and Kravtsov managed to cross into Ukraine, while Kolesnikova failed to leave the country and was detained at the border. The agency also reported that the "elopers" were close to running over a border patrol agent with their car.