Belarusian Opposition Politicians Kravtsov, Rodnenkov Turn Up in Ukraine

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov, two high-ranking members of the Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council, fled to Ukraine on Tuesday.

"Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov have contacted us. They are in Kiev. They are safe and feel fine," the council wrote on Telegram.

The Belarusian border guard authority told Sputnik that the two were last seen at a border crossing between Belarus and Ukraine. Their car sped past a border post, endangering an officer's life.

Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko said Kravtsov and Rodnenkov had not asked for political asylum.

"There are certain procedures for being granted political asylum, the status of a refugee, but they have not made such a request," the minister told Ukraina-24, a state news channel.

The opposition politicians can stay in Ukraine for 90 days and will be allowed to return to Belarus. A third member of the opposition council, Maria Kolesnikova, stayed behind and was detained.