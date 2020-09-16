UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Opposition Promises Lukashenko Personal Security If He Resigns Peacefully

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:15 PM

Belarusian Opposition Promises Lukashenko Personal Security If He Resigns Peacefully

Belarusian opposition figure and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Wednesday that if incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko left power peacefully, he would be guaranteed personal security

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Belarusian opposition figure and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Wednesday that if incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko left power peacefully, he would be guaranteed personal security.

"Of course, there is such a possibility, or one could even say certainty if he leaves peacefully, humanly. Personally, I must speak for all [Belarusian] people. And the opinion of all people will be taken into account in this matter," Tikhanovskaya said in an interview with the Ukrainian LB.ua portal.

When asked if Lukashenko would be guaranteed security if he resigned, the politician noted, "Yes. Even more.

"

The Belarusian opposition initiated mass nationwide protests after the August 9 presidential election saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities he collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted that Tikhanovskaya won the election.

The Coordination Council was established on August 14 to carry out a peaceful transition of power. The Belarusian authorities, convinced that the council pursues an unconstitutional grab of power and threatens national security, launched the persecution of the Coordination Council board of chairmen. So far, all but one member were either arrested or have fled Belarus.

