Belarusian Opposition Protester Aged 18 Jailed for 2 Years for Actions at Rally - Watchdog

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) A Minsk court has sentenced 18-year-old Sofia Malashevich to two years in prison for her actions against the security forces during an unauthorized anti-government rally in September, Minsk-based human rights center Viasna said on Friday.

According to the rights group, Malashevich and another opposition protester were accused of spray-painting the shields of the special equipment of the security forces that blocked the protesters' movement to the residence of President Alexander Lukashenko in early September. The 18-year-old was also charged with publicly insulting the president.

"On January 22, the court of the Oktyabrsky district of Minsk passed sentences on political prisoners Sofia Malashevich and Tikhon Klyukach.

Sophia and Tikhon were found guilty on all charges. Sofia was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a general regime penal colony, Tikhon to a year and six months in a general regime penal colony," Viasna said.

Belarus plunged into a prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko's victory and slapped sanctions on dozens of Belarusian officials over alleged election fraud and crackdown on the opposition.