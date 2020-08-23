Belarusian Opposition Protesters Approaching Presidential Residence in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Belarusian opposition protesters on Sunday approached the residence of President Alexander Lukashenko, which is guarded by security officers, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Protesters first gathered near the Minsk Hero City Obelisk and then marched towards the Independence Palace, the residence of the country's president.

The entrance to the palace is guarded by riot police with special equipment.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that its key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.