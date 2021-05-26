UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Opposition Puts Forward Fantastic Versions About Ryanair Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:03 PM

Belarusian Opposition Puts Forward Fantastic Versions About Ryanair Incident

The Belarusian opposition puts forward fantastic versions when talking about a Ryanair plane's emergency landing in Minsk, including about Russians who left the aircraft, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Belarusian opposition puts forward fantastic versions when talking about a Ryanair plane's emergency landing in Minsk, including about Russians who left the aircraft, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The Belarusian pseudo-government in exile has agreed to some fantastic things. They insist that four Russian citizens left in Minsk. Accordingly, this information was picked up by their Western curators, then it was spreading in the media. No, there were no four Russian citizens who left the plane," Zakharova said during a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Ongoing uplift projects to change the destiny of S ..

37 seconds ago

Russia Concerned About Situation in Mali, Calls fo ..

39 seconds ago

President stresses upon making public places more ..

40 seconds ago

Facebook, Google Agree to Comply With India's New ..

44 seconds ago

Russia Condemns One-Year Extension of EU Sanctions ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Ministry Loses 76,000 Email Addresses in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.