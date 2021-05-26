Belarusian Opposition Puts Forward Fantastic Versions About Ryanair Incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Belarusian opposition puts forward fantastic versions when talking about a Ryanair plane's emergency landing in Minsk, including about Russians who left the aircraft, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Belarusian opposition puts forward fantastic versions when talking about a Ryanair plane's emergency landing in Minsk, including about Russians who left the aircraft, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The Belarusian pseudo-government in exile has agreed to some fantastic things. They insist that four Russian citizens left in Minsk. Accordingly, this information was picked up by their Western curators, then it was spreading in the media. No, there were no four Russian citizens who left the plane," Zakharova said during a briefing.