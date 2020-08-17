UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Opposition Ready For Talks With Lukashenko - Tsepkalo To Sputnik

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:11 PM

Belarusian opposition is potentially ready for a dialogue with President Alexander Lukashenko, but only if he decides to transfer the power, former presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo told Sputnik on Monday

"Of course, there needs to be a dialogue, obviously," Tsepkalo said, when asked if the opposition was ready to have peaceful dialogue with Lukashenko.

According to Tsepkalo, if Lukashenko "leaves now, if he transfers the power voluntarily, he will not be persecuted."

However, Lukashenko has made it clear that he does not want to have talks with the opposition, Tsepkalo said.

