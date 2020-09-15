UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Opposition Seeks To Receive Up To $4Bln From EU For Democratization

Pavel Latushko, a member of the Belarusian opposition-led Coordination Council's presidium, said on Tuesday that the opposition expected to receive up to $4 billion from the European Union in the event of the country taking the path of democratization

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Pavel Latushko, a member of the Belarusian opposition-led Coordination Council's presidium, said on Tuesday that the opposition expected to receive up to $4 billion from the European Union in the event of the country taking the path of democratization.

"We are expecting [from the EU] an actual action plan to support the democratization of Belarus amid the historic moment when we finally take the path of building a democratic Belarus. There should be a package of measures, not the $1.5 billion offered by an eastern country [Russia], but real financial assistance to stabilize the economic situation within $3-4 billion," Latushko told reporters via Zoom.

The opposition figure added that the council should get relevant data from the country's Economy and Finance Ministries to estimate the exact required amount.

"According to our relative estimates, it is about this amount that we can discuss [with the EU]," Latushko added.

According to the politician, Belarus also needs a debt restructuring.

"The third [point] is the availability of long-term credit resources while simultaneously carrying out economic reforms, and assistance for those reforms, of course, will be needed from the European Union," Latushko noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, met in the Russian resort city of Sochi on Tuesday. Putin reportedly approved a $1.5 billion loan to Belarus.

Mass protests in Belarus have been ongoing for over a month now. People took to the streets in Minsk and other big cities after the opposition denounced the official presidential election results according to which Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote and claimed instead that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, won the election.

