Belarusian Opposition Sets Up New Cordination Council, Hides Names of Members - Alexievich

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Bearusian opposition has set up a new coordination council and is keeping the Names of members in secret, writer Svetlana Alexievich, who was a member of the first such council, told Spiegel newspaper.

"The coordination council of the opposition is no longer there. Its members were either are detained, were chased out of or fled the country. A new council was established, the names of its members are kept in secret to protect them. The communication is effectuated via social networks," the Nobel prize laureate said.