Belarusian Opposition Supporters Arriving At Oktyabrskaya Square In Minsk To Hold Rally

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 04:20 PM

Belarusian Opposition Supporters Arriving at Oktyabrskaya Square in Minsk to Hold Rally

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) People supporting the Belarusian opposition continue to arrive at Oktyabrskaya Square in Minsk, where government buildings are located, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The protesters, holding the national red-white flags, started marching along Independence Avenue toward Minsk Hero City Obelisk, with a rally being held near the government house on the Independence square.

Meanwhile, a pro-government rally is taking place in central Minsk since 09:00 GMT, with over 2,000 participants having already arrived in Independence square.

Belarus has been engulfed in protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes. Over 6,500 people have been arrested, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. One person has died in the protests so far.

More Stories From World

