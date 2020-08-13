UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Opposition Supporters Hold Unimpeded Rally In Downtown Minsk

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Belarusian Opposition Supporters Hold Unimpeded Rally in Downtown Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Supporters of the Belarusian opposition are holding an unimpeded rally on Independence Avenue in the city center of Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

About 100 protesters are standing on the sidewalk near the Tsum department store, shouting slogans and waving flowers that they brought in honor of the victims of the protests. Another group has gathered at the Victory Square.

At the same time, the traffic did not stop throughout the rally. Many passing drivers were honking in support.

The police are not interfering in rallies, however, officers are patrolling the avenue.

Unsanctioned mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since Sunday evening, when the first election results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

