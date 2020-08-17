UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Opposition Supporters Plan To Hold Events Near EU Buildings In Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition supporters residing in Europe are planning to hold rallies outside of EU buildings in Brussels later in the month, Marina Levachenko, one of the organizers, has told Sputnik.

According to her, Belarusian citizens from Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Spain will gather in Brussels outside of the buildings of the European Parliament, the European Council, and the European Commission. She has also noted that all events will be organized in accordance with the Belgian COVID-19 rules that forbid outside public events with more than 200 participants.

"The events are preliminarily scheduled for August 29 or 30 when all these institutions resume normal work after the summer vacation," Levachenko said, adding that the organizers will come up with the precise date on Monday.

Belarus has been engulfed in protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. The police initially used teargas, rubber bullets, and flashbang grenades to disperse crowds but soon abandoned such methods. One person has died in the protests so far.

