Belarusian Opposition Thinks Authorities' Constitution Idea Step To Talks With Citizens

Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:22 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The coordination council of the Belarusian opposition considers the authorities' suggestion of a new constitution as a first step toward talks with the society, a member of the council, Pavel Latushko, told Sputnik.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the work on the new constitution would be reactivated.

"To a certain extent, authorities are making steps in this direction [toward dialogue]. You know, there was a suggestion to introduce changes to our current constitution. This is the first step toward talks," Latushko said.

More Stories From World

