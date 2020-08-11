UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Opposition To Create 'Committee To Save State', Invite Tikhanovskaya - Tsepkalo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Belarusian Opposition to Create 'Committee to Save State', Invite Tikhanovskaya - Tsepkalo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarus' former presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo told Sputnik on Tuesday that the opposition would create a special "committee to save the state" and invite Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who left the country for Lithuania, to join it.

"We will create on our own a committee to save the state. We will invite all the interested people there.

The key aims remain the same as we used to have, the same we have coordinated with Tikhanovskaya's team when we got united," Tsepkalo said.

As the Belarusian opposition "understands the situation Svetlana has found herself in," it will be focusing on common principles, not any leader, Tsepkalo added.

At the same time, the opposition will maintain contact with Tikhanovskaya, Tsepkalo pledged.

The committee does not have any program and any headquarters yet, with communication mostly maintained online, the politician added.

Related Topics

Same Belarus Lithuania All Opposition

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

19 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Team arrives in Southampton to play secon ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.