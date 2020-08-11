Belarusian Opposition to Create 'Committee to Save State', Invite Tikhanovskaya - Tsepkalo

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarus' former presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo told Sputnik on Tuesday that the opposition would create a special "committee to save the state" and invite Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who left the country for Lithuania, to join it.

"We will create on our own a committee to save the state. We will invite all the interested people there.

The key aims remain the same as we used to have, the same we have coordinated with Tikhanovskaya's team when we got united," Tsepkalo said.

As the Belarusian opposition "understands the situation Svetlana has found herself in," it will be focusing on common principles, not any leader, Tsepkalo added.

At the same time, the opposition will maintain contact with Tikhanovskaya, Tsepkalo pledged.

The committee does not have any program and any headquarters yet, with communication mostly maintained online, the politician added.