UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Opposition United Civil Party Reports Detention Of Its Leader Kozlov In Minsk

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:17 PM

Belarusian Opposition United Civil Party Reports Detention of Its Leader Kozlov in Minsk

Belarus' opposition United Civil Party (UCP) announced on Tuesday that its leader, Nikolai Kozlov, had been detained and taken to an isolation center for offenders in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Belarus' opposition United Civil Party (UCP) announced on Tuesday that its leader, Nikolai Kozlov, had been detained and taken to an isolation center for offenders in Minsk.

Late on Monday, the party leader warned about the possibility of his detention. After that, he stopped making contact.

"Nikolai Kozlov is already in the Okrestina [detention center]. [We] told party comrades in the Central District Department of Internal Affairs," the party wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in March, a criminal case was initiated against the opposition figure over intentional disclosure of confidential investigation information. Under the Belarusian criminal code, Kozlov may face a fine or arrest.

According to the coordination council of the Belarusian opposition, of which Kozlov is a member, the politician refused to sign a non-disclosure obligation three times after interrogations at the Investigative Committee of Belarus, where he was summoned as a witness in a criminal case.

In this regard, Kozlov was punished with a 15-day administrative arrest under the article on "disobedience to a lawful order or demand of an official exercising his official powers."

Belarus entered a prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, was the real winner.

Following the election, the opposition set up the coordination council of Belarus on the transit of power. State prosecutors, in turn, launched proceedings against the council, suggesting that it could harm the country's security. The council says its goals and methods of work comply with the country's constitution.

Related Topics

Election Facebook Fine Minsk Belarus March May August Criminals Opposition

Recent Stories

COVID-19 May Have Long-Term Effect on Multiple Org ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, China Deem Important to Hold P5 Summit Ami ..

3 minutes ago

China 'Beats West on Its Field' in Monetary-Financ ..

3 minutes ago

Blinken Says Washington Seeks to 'Revitalize' NATO ..

3 minutes ago

Biden Team Prepares $3 Trillion Worth Package to S ..

7 minutes ago

Bitcoin Price May Skyrocket Up to $300,000 by Year ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.