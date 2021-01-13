UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Opposition Wants To Limit Presidency To Two 4-Year Terms

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:40 PM

Belarusian Opposition Wants to Limit Presidency to Two 4-Year Terms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader and a former presidential candidate, said on Wednesday that her team wants to introduce a constitutional amendment to limit the presidency to two four-year terms.

As of now, a president in Belarus is elected for 5-year terms and the number of terms is unlimited. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier in January that a draft of a new constitution will be ready by the end of the year, and then citizens will vote on it in a referendum. Meanwhile, the opposition announced that it had already prepared its draft electoral code and a draft constitution.

"Alexander Dobrovolski, an adviser [to Tikhanovskaya] on political issues, highlighted five main principles and merits of the new constitution," the opposition leader said on her official website, adding that the principle, named control of power by the people, includes a proposal to "limit the number of terms in the office, for the president ” two terms of four years.

"

Other principles are related to the separation of power, including independence of parliament and the judiciary branch, a guarantee of the rule of law, and the protection of citizens by the state and local governments.

Belarus plunged into a prolonged political crisis following the August 9 presidential election, which Lukashenko won according to the official results. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The political crisis is still ongoing, although the scale of the opposition rallies has decreased over time.

The former candidate fled to Lithuania following the presidential election and has since met with foreign officials to discuss ways to settle the crisis in in her home country.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote Independence Belarus Lithuania January August Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubaiâ€™s public and private sectors join forces t ..

1 hour ago

Restoring focus on circular economy in aftermath o ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Khalid ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy sees commercial complaints dropping ..

1 hour ago

UAEâ€™s fast response to request of Jewish Yemeni ..

1 hour ago

MBRF registers significant achievements amidst unp ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.