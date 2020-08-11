Belarusian Opposition Wants World To Recognize Tikhanovskaya As President - Tsepkalo
Sumaira FH 55 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition will demand that the international community recognize Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as the president of Belarus, ex-presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Of course, we will demand that the international community recognize Tikhanovskaya as president," Tsepkalo said.
The opposition will demand that the authorities release everyone jailed for political reasons or over economy-related crimes, Tsepkalo added.