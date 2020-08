(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council for the transfer of power is ready to establish contact with Russia, Pavel Latushko, a member of the council presidium, said on Thursday.

"Absolutely.

We are ready to present our vision," Latushko told reporters, when asked if the council is ready for contact with Russia.

Earlier in the day, the Coordination Council for the first time ever qualified Russia as a strategic partner. Prior to that, coordination representatives only mentioned kind pragmatic relations.