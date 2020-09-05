A member of the Belarusian opposition's coordination council presidium, Olga Kovalkova, has left Belarus and arrived in Warsaw, after she was released from administrative detention in Minsk, the council's press service said on Saturday

MINSK/WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) A member of the Belarusian opposition's coordination council presidium, Olga Kovalkova, has left Belarus and arrived in Warsaw, after she was released from administrative detention in Minsk, the council's press service said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Kovalkova, whose detention over organizing an unauthorized protest was prolonged for 15 days on Thursday, was released on parole.

"We confirm that Olga is currently in Warsaw. In the nearest future, Olga will comment on the situation," the press service said.

Meanwhile, the Polish Council of Ministers has confirmed that Kovalkova was in Warsaw and would participate in a joint press conference with Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Polish prime minister's chancellery.

In Warsaw, Kovalkova claimed that in Belarus she was told to choose between leaving the country or staying in prison for a long time.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian Interior Ministry told Sputnik that Kovalkova was released from a detention facility due to health issues to receive treatment.

"After the trial [on Thursday], Kovalkova was placed back in a detention center. However, [after that] she said that she needed treatment," the ministry said.

The council was created in Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election to oversee the transfer of power as the opposition rejected the reelection of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The chief prosecutor's office opened a criminal probe into the council over national security concerns. Kovalkova and Sergey Dylevsky, another member of the presidium, were detained and sentenced to 10 days of administrative arrest for organizing an unauthorized protest.