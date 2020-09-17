Belarusian opposition figure and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Thursday that the country's opposition was drafting a "Taraikovsky list," which would include government and security officials and send it to Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the European Union and the United States

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Belarusian opposition figure and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Thursday that the country's opposition was drafting a "Taraikovsky list," which would include government and security officials and send it to Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

Taraikovsky died on August 10 during a rally held in protest against the official outcome of the presidential election. The interior ministry said he had been killed by an explosive device that went off in his hand as he was about to throw it at the police. Footage of Taraikovsky's death did not show that the protester had an explosive device in his hand.

"We were given the Names of those who torture and beat people. That is why we are making a separate list of officials and security officers who participated and continue to participate in the police brutality. We called it the 'Taraikovsky list.' Alexander Taraikovsky was then the first victim of police brutality. The list will include persons involved in torture, illegal arrests and humiliation of the arrested citizens," Tikhanovskaya said.

The opposition leader added that this list would be provided to Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, the EU countries and the United States.

"The list will be published and will be constantly expanded," Tikhanovskaya noted.

The ex-presidential candidate has also spoken about the situation in Belarus during Freedom House's 2020 Annual Awards.

"Let me personally thank you for your work defending the fundamental freedoms and promoting democracy around the world. This is what Belarusian people are fighting for at the moment. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusian people are peacefully standing up for their rights despite brutal repressions with a simple [demand] to start a dialogue and announce new, free and fair election," Tikhanovskaya said.

Freedom House, founded in 1941, is a US government-funded non-profit and non-governmental organization dedicated to the expansion of freedom around the world.

The Belarusian opposition initiated mass nationwide protests after the August 9 presidential election saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities he collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted that Tikhanovskaya won the election.