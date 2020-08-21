UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Orthodox Church Condemns Violence, Reminds Clergy To Avoid Any Political Events

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:00 PM

Belarusian Orthodox Church Condemns Violence, Reminds Clergy to Avoid Any Political Events

The Belarusian Orthodox clergy should not take part in political rallies, the Belarusian Orthodox Church said in a statement on Friday, adding that it categorically condemns any form of violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Belarusian Orthodox clergy should not take part in political rallies, the Belarusian Orthodox Church said in a statement on Friday, adding that it categorically condemns any form of violence.

"We remind the clergy again of the promise they made before God not to take part in the political life of society, so as not to be a temptation and subject of the division of people. The Orthodox Church considers it unbecoming of its mission to call for participation or non-participation in political actions, but strongly condemns all types of violence, incitement to hatred and intolerance directed at anyone, be it doctors, police, teachers, authorities or any other social groups," the statement said.

The church also expressed hope that the relevant authorities would launch investigations into all egregious cases of violence in the country and called for the speedy restoration of peace, unity and mutual understanding.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists on that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.

