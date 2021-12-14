Belarusian Parliament Approves Bill on Genocide of Belarusian People From 1941-1945

The lower house of the Belarusian parliament on Tuesday approved in two readings a bill o n the genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945

"The House of Representatives of the Belarusian National Assembly passed in two readings the draft law of the Republic of Belarus 'On the genocide of the Belarusian people,'" the lower house wrote on Telegram.