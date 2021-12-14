UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Parliament Approves Bill On Genocide Of Belarusian People From 1941-1945

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:44 PM

Belarusian Parliament Approves Bill on Genocide of Belarusian People From 1941-1945

The lower house of the Belarusian parliament on Tuesday approved in two readings a bill o n the genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The lower house of the Belarusian parliament on Tuesday approved in two readings a bill o n the genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

"The House of Representatives of the Belarusian National Assembly passed in two readings the draft law of the Republic of Belarus 'On the genocide of the Belarusian people,'" the lower house wrote on Telegram.

