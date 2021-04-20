UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Parliament Calls Against Backing Forces That Aim To Destabilize Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Belarusian Parliament Calls Against Backing Forces That Aim to Destabilize Country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Belarusian parliament on Tuesday called on the international community to refuse to support forces that aim to destabilize the situation in the country.

"Belarusian lawmakers strongly condemn any attempts to violently overthrow the state power and call on the international community to immediately refuse to support any destructive forces destabilizing the internal political situation in Belarus," the parliament said in a statement.

Related Topics

Parliament Belarus

Recent Stories

113,621 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

14 minutes ago

Babar Azam aims to score 2000 T20I runs

29 minutes ago

CTP constitutes special squad to curb one-wheeling ..

31 minutes ago

Minister distributes financial aid among minoritie ..

33 minutes ago

Ukrainian asylum applications tick up in EU

33 minutes ago

No load shedding during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveh: ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.