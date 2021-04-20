Belarusian Parliament Calls Against Backing Forces That Aim to Destabilize Country

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Belarusian parliament on Tuesday called on the international community to refuse to support forces that aim to destabilize the situation in the country.

"Belarusian lawmakers strongly condemn any attempts to violently overthrow the state power and call on the international community to immediately refuse to support any destructive forces destabilizing the internal political situation in Belarus," the parliament said in a statement.