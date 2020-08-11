UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Parliament Condemns Protests As Destabilization Attempts

Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:51 PM

The Belarusian parliament condemns attempts to destabilize the country and split the society, according to a statement published by the official news agency, Belta, on Tuesday

"The Belarusian young cannot become political pawns in [someone's] desire to destabilize the situation," the statement read.

According to the parliament, the actions of the law enforcement were adequate to the "provocations of the participants in the unauthorized rallies."

The protests were sparked by the presidential election held on Sunday.

According to the preliminary results published by the Central Electoral Commission incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is leading with 80 percent of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is in second place with 10 percent of the vote, but her campaign has refused to recognize the official results, suggesting that data from all of Belarus has her at 70-80 percent.

Late on Sunday, and then again on Monday, Minsk and several other cities saw people gathering to protest.

