Belarusian Parliament Confirms Golovchenko as New Prime Minister - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The lower chamber of the Belarusian parliament, the House of Representatives, confirmed on Thursday Roman Golovchenko's appointment as the country's new prime minister, Belta news agency reported.

Last week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed the cabinet, which was headed by Sergey Rumas since 2018, and appointed Golovchenko, previously heading the country's State Authority for Military Industry, as the new prime minister. Under the Belarusian legislation, prime ministers are confirmed in office by lawmakers.