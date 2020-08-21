Belarusian Parliament Leaders Address Lawmakers of All EU States to Decry Near Meddling

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Speakers of both chambers of the Belarusian parliament addressed their colleagues in all EU parliaments, calling certain statements made by Western officials unacceptable and close to meddling, the press service of the upper chamber said Friday.

The speakers underscored that it was "unacceptable that a number of Euroatlantic officials made extremely important political statements and conclusions regarding our country, some of which are borderline meddling in internal affairs."