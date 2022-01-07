Belarusian Peacekeepers Take Up Duties in Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

Belarusian troops who arrived in riot-hit Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's peacekeeping force have taken up their role, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Belarusian troops who arrived in riot-hit Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's peacekeeping force have taken up their role, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Belarusian military contingent, part of the CSTO peacekeeping forces, is in full force after arriving in Kazakhstan and has begun fulfilling the assigned tasks," the ministry said in a statement.