UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Peacekeepers Take Up Duties In Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 07, 2022 | 05:19 PM

Belarusian Peacekeepers Take Up Duties in Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

Belarusian troops who arrived in riot-hit Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's peacekeeping force have taken up their role, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Belarusian troops who arrived in riot-hit Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's peacekeeping force have taken up their role, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Belarusian military contingent, part of the CSTO peacekeeping forces, is in full force after arriving in Kazakhstan and has begun fulfilling the assigned tasks," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Int’l community's assistance to Afghanistan impe ..

Int’l community's assistance to Afghanistan imperative for regional peace: COA ..

8 seconds ago
 PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpli ..

PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpline for Punjab Mines & Minerals ..

2 minutes ago
 Khusro Bakhtiar rules out shortage of Urea in the ..

Khusro Bakhtiar rules out shortage of Urea in the country

5 minutes ago
 ‘I’m the only fool in Bollywood, ’ admits ..

‘I’m the only fool in Bollywood, ’ admits Sunny Leone

15 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly says she rejected Hollywood movie due to ..

Sajal Aly says she rejected Hollywood movie due to bold scene

42 minutes ago
 China Criticizes US, Japan For Meddling, Libel Aft ..

China Criticizes US, Japan For Meddling, Libel After 2+2 Security Talks

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.