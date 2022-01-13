UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Peacekeepers' Withdrawal From Kazakhstan Begins On Thursday - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The participation of Belarusian peacekeepers in settling the situation in Kazakhstan as part of the CSTO forces has been completed, the withdrawal of the military begins on Thursday, the Belarusian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"The participation of the Belarusian military contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces in the settlement of the crisis situation in Kazakhstan has been completed. The withdrawal of the peacekeeping contingent begins today and will be completed within 10 days," the ministry said in a statement.

