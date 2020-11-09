Belarusian Pensioners Hold Anti-Government Protest in Central Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) A group of Belarusian pensioners is rallying against the government in central Minsk on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The unauthorized protest started at around 11:00 GMT at Independence Square near the House of Government, from where they marched along Independence Avenue.

Several hundred people appear to be taking part, but new participants of retirement age are joining as the protesters continue to move forward chanting anti-government slogans.

Law enforcement officers did not interfere with the rally and one of them called on the protesters to leave the area, but the pensioners ignored these calls.

A previous similar protest was organized a week ago along the same route.

Pensioners traditionally hold unauthorized mass events in Minsk on Mondays. In general, protests in Belarus are held in various formats and are organized by doctors, students, disabled people, pensioners, women, as well as Sunday opposition events for all wishing to participate.

Mass protests began in Belarus after the presidential election on August 9, which, according to the official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won in a landslide, securing himself a sixth consecutive term in office. The opposition refused to recognize the results, claiming electoral fraud. Lukashenko's supporters have also organized rallies in his support.