Belarusian Police Arrest 11 Women At Unauthorized Rally In Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Belarusian Police Arrest 11 Women at Unauthorized Rally in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Eleven women were detained in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Friday during an unauthorized anti-government protest, a city police spokeswoman told Sputnik.

"Eleven people have been taken in for questioning," Natalya Ganusevich said.

A Sputnik correspondent, who was present at the women's rally, said they demonstrated in a central park against a recent search at the home of a well-known female activist, Nina Baginskaya. Police vans arrived minutes into the rally and whisked away all the participants.

Belarusian women routinely gather in Minsk on Saturdays to demonstrate against the reelection of the country's longtime president, Alexander Lukashenko, who won a sixth term with 80 percent of the vote in the August 9 election. The opposition rejected the results of the poll as rigged.

More Stories From World

