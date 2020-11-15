Belarusian Police Arrest Dozens of Anti-Government Protesters in Central Minsk

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Belarusian police rounded up dozens of anti-government protesters who held an unauthorized gathering in central Minsk on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The demonstrators tried to get together in a yard near the Pushkin metro station, dubbed "Square of Change," but were surrounded by police and escorted to vans one by one.

Several officers were seen tearing down red-and-white ribbons, flags and banners associated with opposition to reelected President Alexander Lukashenko. A lone-standing tent was also removed.