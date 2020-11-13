UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Police Confiscate Entire Print Of Opposition Newspaper - Journalist

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Belarusian Police Confiscate Entire Print of Opposition Newspaper - Journalist

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Belarusian special police forces have confiscated an entire edition of opposition newspaper Narodnaya Volya without explanation, Marina Koktysh, a journalist at the paper said Friday.

"Special police are taking the entire run. Right now. Without papers or explanations.

ABSOLUTELY no papers or justifications, they just arrived and took everything there was," Koktysh wrote on Facebook.

The journalist added that police also detained the driver and two volunteers who had handled the prints.

Police representatives could not be reached for comment by Sputnik.

Narodnaya Volya is an independent political newspaper that has been in circulation since 1995.

Related Topics

Police Facebook Driver Opposition

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

17 minutes ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

28 minutes ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

38 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

38 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

14 minutes ago

British serial killer the 'Yorkshire Ripper' dies

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.