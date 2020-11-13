Belarusian Police Confiscate Entire Print of Opposition Newspaper - Journalist

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Belarusian special police forces have confiscated an entire edition of opposition newspaper Narodnaya Volya without explanation, Marina Koktysh, a journalist at the paper said Friday.

"Special police are taking the entire run. Right now. Without papers or explanations.

ABSOLUTELY no papers or justifications, they just arrived and took everything there was," Koktysh wrote on Facebook.

The journalist added that police also detained the driver and two volunteers who had handled the prints.

Police representatives could not be reached for comment by Sputnik.

Narodnaya Volya is an independent political newspaper that has been in circulation since 1995.