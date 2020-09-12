UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Police Detain 32 Protesters In Friday Rallies - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 02:18 PM

Belarusian Police Detain 32 Protesters in Friday Rallies - Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The Belarusian police detained 32 protesters during opposition rallies on Friday, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

"In total, 32 people were detained yesterday for violating the law on mass gatherings

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The Belarusian police detained 32 protesters during opposition rallies on Friday, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

"In total, 32 people were detained yesterday for violating the law on mass gatherings ... A total of 18 people were placed in temporary detention facilities until a court can consider their cases," Olga Chemodanova, the ministry's spokeswoman, said on Telegram.

According to the ministry, some 450 people participated in opposition protests and another 800 rallied for the government throughout the country on Friday.

The ministry also warned that participants of unauthorized mass rallies may be punished by 15-day detention.

Belarus is currently facing mass opposition protests that broke out following the presidential election on August 9 that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.

