UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Police Detain 67 People During Concert Rehearsal Saturday Night - Rights Group

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Belarusian Police Detain 67 People During Concert Rehearsal Saturday Night - Rights Group

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) A public rehearsal of a concert on Saturday evening near Minsk was suddenly interrupted by police arrival, with officers detaining 67 people, unregistered Belarusian human rights center Viasna said.

The concert was scheduled to take place later that night. Musicians and spectators gathered for a public rehearsal at the Ogonyok countryside retreat, located in the village of Sokol some 17 miles east from Minsk.

"As reported by Viasna rights defenders, a total of 67 people were detained at the concert," the center said on Sunday.

According to the news release, the police let go all minors, as well as four adults.

The exact number of people continuing to be in custody remains unclear, but the rights group specified the Names of at least 18 of them, including several musicians.

Bands that were expected to perform at the concert included Panska Moc, Ok-Band, Lear, and RSP (abbreviated from a Belarusian phrase roughly translating as "A lad's broken heart").

Police have not yet commented on the matter.

Busting small concerts has become a frequent occurrence in Belarus recently. Mass opposition protests, which began last August, gradually diminished in size and moved from city centers to small yards of residential areas. Sometimes, Belarusian musicians join these gatherings and perform for free as a sign of solidarity.

Mass protests began in Belarus after the presidential election on August 9, which, according to the official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, securing himself a sixth consecutive term in office. The opposition refused to recognize the results, claiming electoral fraud.

Related Topics

Election Police Minsk Sokol Belarus August Sunday All From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Italy&#039;s new Prime Mi ..

18 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,167 new COVID-19 cases, 5,059 reco ..

33 minutes ago

All schools, nurseries in Umm Al Qaiwain shift to ..

48 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-related restrictions fo ..

2 hours ago

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland

3 hours ago

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.