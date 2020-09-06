UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Police Detain 91 Protesters On Saturday - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Belarusian Police Detain 91 Protesters on Saturday - Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Belarusian police arrested 91 people during protests in the country on Saturday, and 34 of them remain in temporary detention facilities, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

"In total, 91 people were detained yesterday for violating the law on mass gatherings.

A total of 34 people were placed in temporary detention facilities until a court can consider their cases," the ministry said in the official Telegram channel.

The ministry also said that approximately 4,000 people participated in opposition rallies across the country on Saturday.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Sunday Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

3 hours ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

14 hours ago

Hundreds White Militias, Anti-Racism Protesters Ga ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.