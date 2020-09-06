Belarusian Police Detain 91 Protesters on Saturday - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Belarusian police arrested 91 people during protests in the country on Saturday, and 34 of them remain in temporary detention facilities, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

"In total, 91 people were detained yesterday for violating the law on mass gatherings.

A total of 34 people were placed in temporary detention facilities until a court can consider their cases," the ministry said in the official Telegram channel.

The ministry also said that approximately 4,000 people participated in opposition rallies across the country on Saturday.