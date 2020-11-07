UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Police Detain Several Dozen Protesters At So-Called Medics March In Minsk

Sat 07th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Belarusian Police Detain Several Dozen Protesters at So-Called Medics March in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The Belarusian law enforcement services on Saturday arrested several dozen of protesters during an unauthorized march of medical workers in Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The event against the results of the country's presidential election was scheduled for 12 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT) outside of Minsk's 1st city clinical hospital.

On the eve of the event, a considerable police presence was reported, with minibusses and other police vehicles being parked near the hospital.

As several dozen protesters gathered outside of the hospital's territory at about 09:10 GMT when they were approached by a group of riot police that started taking them all to the minibusses.

At the moment, the police continue keeping watch outside of the hospital.

More Stories From World

