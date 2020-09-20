Belarusian Police Detained 430 People During Protests on Saturday - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) A total of 430 people had been arrested during the protests across Belarus on Saturday, the overwhelming majority of them in the capital of Minsk, the Belarusian Ministry of the Interior said on Sunday.

On Saturday, a so-called "women's march," the signature feature of post-electoral protests in Belarus, was held in Minsk.

"A total of 430 people were detained nationwide, including 415 in Minsk. Of them 385 were subsequently released," the ministry said on Telegram.

According to the press release, a total of 11 protest rallies were held across Belarus on Saturday and the number of participants did not exceed 900 people.

With regard to the Minsk "women's march" in particular, the ministry said around 500 people attended it.