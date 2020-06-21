UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Police Detained Around 270 People During Opposition Pickets Friday - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Belarusian Police Detained Around 270 People During Opposition Pickets Friday - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Police in Belarus detained around  270 people who attended pickets organized by opposition presidential hopefuls on Friday over disobedience and breach of mass gathering rules, the Belarusian Ministry of the Interior told Sputnik on Saturday.

Throughout Thursday and Friday, pickets were arranged in various Belarusian cities, including in the capital of Minsk, to collect signatures in support of opposition presidential would-be candidates. Some of the pickets grew into mass gatherings, with people standing in miles-long lines, dubbed "chains of solidarity," for hours to protest against the detention of opposition candidates and activists.

"About 270 protocols on administrative offenses have been issued to citizens, mainly for the violation of rules of the organization or conduct of public events, as well as disobedience to law enforcement in the exercise of official authority," the ministry spokeswoman said.

On behalf of the ministry, the spokeswoman called upon Belarusian citizens to obey law and order and avoid creating "conflict and provocation."

Belarus is due to hold a presidential election on August 9. Friday was the last day when candidates could collect signatures in an enough quantity to be able to enroll. The registration of candidates will run from July 5-14 and the pre-election campaigns will start on July 14 to run through August 8.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Law And Order Minsk Belarus July August From Opposition

Recent Stories

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

17 minutes ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

17 minutes ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

2 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

2 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatimaâ€™s support for ..

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.