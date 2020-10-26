Belarusian Police Find Potential Explosive Device in Gomel - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Belarusian police found what could be an explosive device next to an opposition flag in the city of Gomel, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

According to the ministry, a photo of the flag was published on social networks in the early hours of Monday.

The police found an object, which was dug into the ground next to the flag and resembled an explosive device.

Specialists determined that there was a detonator and the item seemed to be an explosive device, but further examination was needed to determine if it could have exploded.