Belarusian Police Make First Arrest In Minsk Ahead Of Presidential Vote

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Belarusian Police Make First Arrest in Minsk Ahead of Presidential Vote

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) At least one protester was arrested in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Saturday evening, less than a day before voters go to the polls to elect a new president.

An opposition rally took place in the city's main Independence Avenue, with motorists signaling to pedestrians and raising their fists in protest.

A Sputnik correspondent said he saw the police drive up to a group of activists and force one of them into the van.

This Sunday's election will see incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko square off with four contenders who seek to deny the long-time leader a sixth term. The campaign has been marred by arrests of presidential candidates and opposition activists.

